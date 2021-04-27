Even Orbán rebukes Russia for Czech attack

Even the EU's most Russia-friendly leader, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, has voiced solidarity with the Czechs, as fallout continues over a Russian bomb attack.

Orbán has a track record of vetoing or watering down EU statements critical of his friends in China, Israel, and Russia.

But even he joined the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia in issuing the rebuke to Moscow on Monday (26 April).

"We condemn ... yet another deplorable act of agg...