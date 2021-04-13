Industry lobby to 'co-decide' on nearly €10bn EU public money

Several industry EU lobby groups are about to be entrusted again with the privilege of co-deciding how €9.6bn of public EU research funding (10 percent of the EU's total research budget 2021-2027) should be used - in research areas as essential as healthcare, transportation, energy, biomass-based manufacturing processes or IT infrastructures.
Previous experiences have shown, however, that this enables the corporate capture of EU research policy and funds, at the expense of the public i...
Martin Pigeon is a researcher and campaigner with Corporate Europe Observatory.
