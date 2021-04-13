Industry lobby to 'co-decide' on nearly €10bn EU public money

Several industry EU lobby groups are about to be entrusted again with the privilege of co-deciding how €9.6bn of public EU research funding (10 percent of the EU's total research budget 2021-2027) should be used - in research areas as essential as healthcare, transportation, energy, biomass-based manufacturing processes or IT infrastructures.

Previous experiences have shown, however, that this enables the corporate capture of EU research policy and funds, at the expense of the public i...