Ad
euobserver
Ten percent of the EU's total research budget 2021-2027 is at stake (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Industry lobby to 'co-decide' on nearly €10bn EU public money

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Martin Pigeon, Brussels,

Several industry EU lobby groups are about to be entrusted again with the privilege of co-deciding how €9.6bn of public EU research funding (10 percent of the EU's total research budget 2021-2027) should be used - in research areas as essential as healthcare, transportation, energy, biomass-based manufacturing processes or IT infrastructures.

Previous experiences have shown, however, that this enables the corporate capture of EU research policy and funds, at the expense of the public i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Martin Pigeon is a researcher and campaigner with Corporate Europe Observatory.

Related articles

First Covid, now McKinsey - how austerity hit EU healthcare
Revealed: the new lobbying effort to deregulate GMOs
Portugal's EU presidency marks return of corporate sponsors
Conflict of interest at heart of country-by-country reporting
Ten percent of the EU's total research budget 2021-2027 is at stake (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Tags

Rule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Martin Pigeon is a researcher and campaigner with Corporate Europe Observatory.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections