MEPs agree carbon border tax - heavy industries protected

MEPs have voted in favour of introducing a carbon border tax on selected imports from less green nations, aimed at protecting Europe's economy and businesses against carbon-emitting competitors outside the bloc.
By making polluting companies pay an emissions-based fee to sell their products in the EU, Brussels wants to further prevent businesses from transferring production to non-EU countries with less strict climate rules - so-called 'carbon leakage".
In their report, EU lawmake...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
