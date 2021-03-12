Ad
euobserver
Under the internal carbon market, free allowances are expected to be gradually phased out by 2030 (Photo: Fredrik Olastuen)

MEPs agree carbon border tax - heavy industries protected

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs have voted in favour of introducing a carbon border tax on selected imports from less green nations, aimed at protecting Europe's economy and businesses against carbon-emitting competitors outside the bloc.

By making polluting companies pay an emissions-based fee to sell their products in the EU, Brussels wants to further prevent businesses from transferring production to non-EU countries with less strict climate rules - so-called 'carbon leakage".

