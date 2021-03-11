MEPs to declare EU an LGBTI 'freedom zone'

MEPs are expected to declare the EU a "freedom zone" for LGBTI people, an initiative they debated on Wednesday (10 March).

The symbolic move is an attempt to buttress values against right-wing governments' increased scapegoating of LGBTI people.

It comes in reaction to developments over the past two years in Poland, where almost 100 municipalities declared themselves free of "LGBTI ideology."

Last week, Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán also wrote that he wanted to b...