Ad
euobserver
Pride march in Poland: In 2019, 43 percent of LGBTI people felt discriminated against (Photo: Max Bashyrov)

MEPs to declare EU an LGBTI 'freedom zone'

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs are expected to declare the EU a "freedom zone" for LGBTI people, an initiative they debated on Wednesday (10 March).

The symbolic move is an attempt to buttress values against right-wing governments' increased scapegoating of LGBTI people.

It comes in reaction to developments over the past two years in Poland, where almost 100 municipalities declared themselves free of "LGBTI ideology."

Last week, Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán also wrote that he wanted to b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Pandemic exposes LGBTI rights' fragilty, report says
LGBTI fears over new Polish member at EU institution
Poland and Hungary battle to eradicate 'gender' in EU policies
Polish party roars back at EU on LGBTI fines
Pride march in Poland: In 2019, 43 percent of LGBTI people felt discriminated against (Photo: Max Bashyrov)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections