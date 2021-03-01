Women fighting Covid-19 in focus This WEEK

Some 70 percent of the global health and social workforce are women, often underpaid.

In the EU, even though more women graduate from universities, they earn on average 16 percent less than men do and only eight percent of CEOs of the EU's largest companies are women, the EU Commission pointed out in its gender strategy last year.

At the current pace of improvement, women will reach complete equality with men in 2080 in the EU, according to a report published by the European Ins...