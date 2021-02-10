Why a shortened 'Future Europe' conference suits France

Last week (3 Febraury) the EU Council - at level of ambassadors - adopted its official position on the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE): a project announced by the European Commission's president Ursula von der Leyen in her political guidelines to give European citizens a greater say on what they expect from the European Union.
The start of the Conference, initially envisaged for May 2020, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and is now foreseen for 9 May 2021.
...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Dr Karolina Borońska-Hryniewiecka is visiting research fellow at the Pantheon-Sorbonne, among other academic posts, and member of the European University Institute Forum on Democratic Participation and the Future of Europe. Professor Guillaume Sacriste of Sorbonne University is the co-author with Thomas Piketty, of How to Democratise Europe by Harvard University Press.
Dr Karolina Borońska-Hryniewiecka is visiting research fellow at the Pantheon-Sorbonne, among other academic posts, and member of the European University Institute Forum on Democratic Participation and the Future of Europe. Professor Guillaume Sacriste of Sorbonne University is the co-author with Thomas Piketty, of How to Democratise Europe by Harvard University Press.