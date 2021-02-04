Ad
One of the most paradoxical aspects of the affair is that Matteo Renzi, in recent polls, is one of the least-popular politicians in the country - while Giuseppe Conte is the most popular (Photo: Reuters)

Italy's Renzi got what he wanted. But at what price?

by Valentina Saini, Venice,

In the tug-of-war between former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi and resigning prime minister Giuseppe Conte, the winner has been Renzi.

It is highly unlikely that Conte can ever hope to be prime minister again, since former president of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi will now probably replace him.

The political crisis was triggered on 13 January, when Renzi decided to withdraw his party's support from the centre-left government led by Conte - generating one of the m...

Author Bio

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

