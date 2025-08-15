Ad
Hunger-related deaths are rising, and the Gaza Strip continues to face starvation, says United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Photo: UNRWA)

Annexation 'illegal', says EU, as Israel plans to 'bury idea of a Palestinian state'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU says Israeli plans to annex Palestinian territory is illegal — amid government proposals to carve out a controversial settlement project in the occupied West Bank.

"The EU rejects any territorial change that is not part of a political agreement between involved parties, so annexation of territory is illegal under international law," a European Commissio...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

