Ad
euobserver
About 500,000 people in Gaza are facing famine, while nearly 12,000 children out of 136,000 screened are severely malnourished, according to the latest update by the UN. (Photo: UNRWA)

UN experts urge states to stop “endless war on humanity” in Gaza

EU & the World
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

With a quarter of Gaza’s population facing famine, UN experts are urging Israel to allow more aid and restore UN-led deliveries, while calling on all countries to act to stop what they call Israel’s “endless war on humanity” in the Gaza Strip.

“All states must act decisively to prevent Israel’s destruction of the conditions of life in Gaza and stop its endless...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the World

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Borrell speaks out on the EU's 'double standards' on Gaza, and US tariff failure
Fresh €16.8m EU innovation funding call keeps ties to Israeli hub
Gaza is teaching us painful lessons about Europe and the world
Israel hits back as France leads eight EU states in recognising Palestine
EU's Horizon-suspension sanction for Israel 'a bad joke', says Borrell
EU’s Ribera slams Israel’s possible Gaza takeover as ‘provocation’
Europe demands Israel do more on aid, as malnutrition spreads in Gaza
About 500,000 people in Gaza are facing famine, while nearly 12,000 children out of 136,000 screened are severely malnourished, according to the latest update by the UN. (Photo: UNRWA)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections