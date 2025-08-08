UN experts urge states to stop “endless war on humanity” in Gaza

With a quarter of Gaza’s population facing famine, UN experts are urging Israel to allow more aid and restore UN-led deliveries, while calling on all countries to act to stop what they call Israel’s “endless war on humanity” in the Gaza Strip.
“All states must act decisively to prevent Israel’s destruction of the conditions of life in Gaza and stop its endless...
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
