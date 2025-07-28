Ad
The WHO said that out of the 74 malnutrition-related deaths registered in 2025, 63 occurred in July, of which 25 were children (Photo: United Nations)

Europe demands Israel do more on aid, as malnutrition spreads in Gaza

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Israel is facing mounting pressure from Western allies amid widespread starvation across the Gaza Strip.

“Gaza is suffering from famine, devastation and death. The EU has the strongest leverage,” French foreign affairs minister Jean-Noël Barrot told La Tribune on Sunday (27 July).

“Press...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

