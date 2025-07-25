Ad
Rafael's Spike Firefly being used by a British soldier — over half the firm's sales went to foreign buyers (Photo: Rafael)

Israeli arms firm could lose EU funds over Gaza drone-kill video

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israeli state-owned arms firm Rafael could lose EU grant money after posting a PR clip on X in which its drone, the Spike Firefly, killed a man in Gaza. 

"If evidence of non-compliance arises within the context of the action, all appropriate measures will be implemented ... including the possibility to recover fully or partly the awarded funding from the ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

