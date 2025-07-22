West slams Israel for 'drip feeding of aid' as new assault hits central Gaza

“The war in Gaza must end now,” 28 nations (mostly European) said in a joint statement on Monday (21 July), warning that civilian suffering has reached “new depths.”

The statement, signed by 17 EU member states, plus Japan, the UK, Switzerland and Australia, and EU equality commissioner Hadja Lahbib, comes after the EU reached a controversial “understanding” with Israel to “significantly” increase humanitarian access in the Strip.

The countries condemned the "drip feeding of aid" to Palestinians in Gaza and said it was “inhumane” and "horrifying" that over 800 people had been killed while seeking aid — with most deaths linked to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a US contractor brought in by Israel to distribute aid following its dismantling of the UN system.

“The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity,” the statement said. “The Israeli government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable.”

The statement demanded an immediate ceasefire and compliance with international law, while condemning the ongoing forced displacement and settlement expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Notably, the statement was not signed by EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas, as well as 10 EU countries, including Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia

In response, Israel’s ministry of foreign affairs dismissed the declaration as “disconnected from reality,” claiming it sends “the wrong message to Hamas.”

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also described it on social media as “disgusting” and “embarrassing,” blaming the signatories for pressuring Israel while ignoring Hamas’s responsibility.

But while the several foreign ministers were preparing their strong words about the need for Israel to respect international law, the Israeli Defence Forces were preparing a ground assault in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Israeli tanks entered the area under a new evacuation order affecting between 50,000 and 80,000 Palestinians, many of whom were already displaced.

Gaza’s health ministry reported that over 130 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,000 injured across Gaza within 24 hours.

The UN’s World Health Organisation (WHO) reported multiple Israeli airstrikes hit its staff residence, as well as its main warehouse located within the evacuation zone.

“Israeli military entered the premises, forcing women and children to evacuate on foot toward Al-Mawasi amid active conflict. Male staff and family members were handcuffed, stripped, interrogated on the spot, and screened at gunpoint,” the WHO said in a statement.

The UN agency also said it will remain in Deir al Balah to continue its operations and warned that “there is no safe place to go”, given that 88 percent of Gaza is now under evacuation orders or within Israeli-militarised zones.

It is estimated that 1.35 million Palestinians need shelter. But no shelter supplies have been allowed to enter Gaza for 140 days, the UN said, adding that the fuel crisis continues, putting at risk the operation of life-saving infrastructure like hospitals.

The latest in a long line of declarations that trigger more frustration than real change on the ground also comes ahead of the UN conference this month to discuss post-war plans for Gaza.

Meanwhile, Belgian authorities arrested and questioned two Israeli citizens seen at Tomorrowland music festival after the Belgian pro-Palestinian groups Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) accused them of war crimes.

Last week's Bogotá summit of the Hague Group saw 12 countries announce sanctions against Israel, including arms inspections and weapon restrictions, and a renewed legal action over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"Negotiating with Israel on how to manage what remains of Gaza and West Bank, in Brussels, New York or elsewhere, is an utter dishonour [to] international law," said on Tuesday (22 July) UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who herself has been hit with US sanctions.

Albanese also said that states should suspend trade ties with Israel, and that those who are calling for a ceasefire should impose an arms embargo.

