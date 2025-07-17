Ad
euobserver
EU antisemitism coordinator Katharina von Schnurbein (Photo: EU Commission)

EU antisemitism chief faces calls to resign after leaked cable

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman & Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs have urged the EU to fire its antisemitism tsar over her controversial views on Gaza, which also "disturbed" fellow EU officials.

"We believe that Ms von Schnurbein's reputation has been so gravely compromised by these revelations that we must call for her immediate replacement. We do not make this call lightly," said the 26 MEPs in a letter to the EU Co...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU antisemitism coordinator Katharina von Schnurbein (Photo: EU Commission)

