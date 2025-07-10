Ad
euobserver

Exclusive

EU antisemitism tsar lobbied against Israel sanctions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A senior EU official has been lobbying against Israel sanctions using bogus claims of antisemitism, according to a leaked diplomatic cable.

Katharina von Schnurbein, the EU Commission's "coordinator on combating antisemitism", made the claims in a meeting with EU ambassadors in Tel Aviv on 29 May — in the middle of EU talks on possible trade sanctions against...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Full text of EU report on Israeli crimes in Gaza
Francesca Albanese — Anatomising Israel’s genocide comes at a cost
Last chance for a better EU anti-racism strategy on antisemitism
Do European Jews endorse the IHRA definition of anti-semitism?
Don't hold your breath for big EU decision on Israel sanctions
Why doesn't the EU recognise the anniversary of the Nakba?
Antisemitism coordinator and German baroness Katharina von Schnurbein outside the EU Commission HQ in Brussels in 2023 (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections