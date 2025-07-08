Ad
euobserver

Analysis

Don't hold your breath for big EU decision on Israel sanctions

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has many potential options on Israel sanctions, but few of them realistically likely to find unanimity, as European capitals, rights groups, and protesters await EU foreign relations chief Kaja Kallas' big call.

Kallas is expected to submit her options paper to EU ambassadors in Brussels either on Wednesday (9 July) or Friday, ahead of a decision by EU...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldRule of LawAnalysis

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU lets Israel make nice on Gaza, despite damning report
EU racism is fuelling injustice, from Brussels to Gaza and Tehran 
A new antisemitism definition to ease IHRA confusion
Last chance for a better EU anti-racism strategy on antisemitism
Kallas is strong on Ukraine but what about Gaza?
Do European Jews endorse the IHRA definition of anti-semitism?
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas (centre right) in Brussels on 14 January, with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Israel's EU ambassador (Photo: EU Council)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawAnalysis

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections