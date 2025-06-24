Ad
euobserver
The narrative is reaffirmed when European Commission staff who raise moral and legal concerns about complicity in Israel’s war crimes are met with indifference or worse, silencing (Photo: Shada Islam)

Column

EU racism is fuelling injustice, from Brussels to Gaza and Tehran 

EU & the World
Health & Society
Opinion
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

The internal is external. The EU’s failure to tackle rising racism at home is closely connected to its complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza and tacit approval of illegal US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.

Related articles

Full text of EU report on Israeli crimes in Gaza
EU lets Israel make nice on Gaza, despite damning report
Israel violated EU pact on human rights, review says
Why Germany's Baerbock is unfit to be the new UN general assembly president
Human Rights Watch on feeding Gaza — and the so-called 'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation'
Study: EU must review Israel relations or risk credibility crisis
Saluting those in the fight against racism — Unity in diversity?
The narrative is reaffirmed when European Commission staff who raise moral and legal concerns about complicity in Israel’s war crimes are met with indifference or worse, silencing (Photo: Shada Islam)

Tags

EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections