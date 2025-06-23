EU lets Israel make nice on Gaza, despite damning report

Israel could avoid trade sanctions if it let food into Gaza, forgiving it past crimes of "starvation ... apartheid", EU countries' ministers indicated in Brussels on Monday (23 June).

The EU's association treaty with Israel "shouldn't be suspended", but the humanitarian situation in Gaza "must be addressed", said German foreign minister Johann Wadephul.