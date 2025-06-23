EU lets Israel make nice on Gaza, despite damning report

Israel could avoid trade sanctions if it let food into Gaza, forgiving it past crimes of "starvation ... apartheid", EU countries' ministers indicated in Brussels on Monday (23 June).
The EU's association treaty with Israel "shouldn't be suspended", but the humanitarian situation in Gaza "must be addressed", said German foreign minister Johann Wadephul.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
