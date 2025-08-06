Ad
euobserver
Aside from Spanish commissioner Teresa Ribera, no other EU commissioner has denounced reports that Israel might seek full control over Gaza (Photo: UNRWA)

EU’s Ribera slams Israel’s possible Gaza takeover as ‘provocation’

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU Commission vice president Teresa Ribera has slammed reports that the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu plans to take full control of the Gaza Strip — as a top UN official warned of "catastrophic consequences”.

The remarks came after a meeting on Tuesday (5 August) between the Israeli PM and senior security officials to decide on a strategy to expand ...

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

euobserver

