EU's Horizon-suspension sanction for Israel 'a bad joke', says Borrell

Suspending Israel's access to the bloc’s Horizon research programme is a “bad joke” in the face of the atrocities unfolding in Gaza, former EU top diplomat Josep Borrell told EUobserver during an interview in Madrid.

“If this is the only response the European Commission is capable of in the face of what Israel is doing, it’s a joke. A bad joke. And EU member states have not even been able to approve it,” he said.

“Is that really all they can think to do, considering what’s happening?,” Borrell asked.

The proposal, presented by the European Commission earlier this week, will cover the access of small businesses in Israel to the European Innovation Council accelerator, a €10.1bn programme.

Hungary, Austria, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic have rejected the suspension so far.

However, if the situation on the ground does not improve, EU member states are expected to approve the first sanctions against Israel in the coming weeks.

But, according to Borrell, this does not hit Israel’s core interests.

“There are many more significant things that could be done,” he said, arguing that the commission should propose the suspension of the trade agreement with Israel, which could see Israel lose €1bn per year in EU trade perks.

“I believe Israeli society should have to pay a significant price for what settlers are doing in the West Bank,” he said. “I know not all Israelis are responsible, but they allow it to happen.”

“Someone should be held accountable for that. For far less than this, we’ve removed visas for citizens of other countries. We sanctioned thousands in Russia for less,” he said.

“Many member states simply don’t want to impose sanctions on Israel. That’s the reality,” he also said.

When the Oslo Accords were signed in 1993, there were approximately 110,000 settlers in the West Bank. But this figure has grown to over 700,000 – which the UN has argued for years “constitute a serious obstruction to efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.”

“According to international law, that’s illegal,” Borrell said, describing it as a “bloody and violent occupation” that is costing deaths and thousands of Palestinians being displaced.

In an unprecedented move in 2024, the EU agreed to impose sanctions against a handful Israeli settlers. Israeli settlement expansion had long been vocally criticised by the EU but rarely backed by any sanctions.

During his mandate, the Spanish diplomat also floated a bold proposal: suspending political ties with Israel altogether. But EU member states swiftly rejected the idea. “They said no, no, no — no way,” Borrell told EUobserver.

Borrell also convened in 2022 a meeting under the Association Council framework, following a 10-year pause amid strained relations over the EU’s condemnation of Israeli settlement expansion.

“But the council not meeting didn’t mean the agreement wasn’t in force — it was still in force. We maintained a trade relationship, despite all,” he said.

'Frankly, if all they can come up with is suspending Israel from the Horizon program, it’s sarcasm'

Kallas deal a 'cynical understanding'

Borrell also described last month's “understanding” between the EU and Israel to ensure access to humanitarian aid as “cynical” and an “excuse” to avoid imposing sanctions on Israel.

The deal included the access of 160 daily trucks for food and non-food aid entering Gaza, the opening of crossing points Zikim, Netzarim, and Kisufim, the reopening of the Jordanian and Egyptian aid routes, enabling the distribution of food supplies throughout the Strip, and the distribution of 200,000 litres of fuel per day.

Many of these commitments have not yet been fulfilled by Israel.

“We were about to sanction Israel, but now that we see they’ve said they’re going to behave, well, we’re not in such a hurry anymore, right? That’s kind of the underlying attitude,” Borrell said.

“This was an excuse given to EU member states to reject any sanctions against Israel,” he added.

“But frankly, if all they can come up with is suspending Israel from the Horizon program, it’s sarcasm,” Borrell continued.

Israel has killed over 60,000 people in Gaza, including about 18,000 children. By 21 July, over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed while trying to access food from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), while child malnutrition rates have nearly quadrupled. The Gaza Strip is on the brink of famine, according to UN agencies.

Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October 2023, killing about 1,200 civilians and taking some 250 hostages.

