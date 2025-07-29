Ad
Israel's proposed suspension from parts of the EU's Horizon Europe programme marks the first sanctions under a review of the EU-Israel association agreement (Photo: Screengrab/X)

EU proposes suspending Israel's Horizon access, in first sanctions

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The European Commission has proposed its first sanctions on Israel over its response to the humanitarian crisis caused by its war in Gaza by partially suspending Israel's participation in H...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

