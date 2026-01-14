EU seeks first payouts in April from €90bn loan for Kyiv

The European Commission wants Ukraine to receive the first instalment in April of a €90bn loan, as Russia continues its assault.
"We are aware of Ukraine's both sizeable and urgent financing needs. That's why we are aiming to start disbursing in April," Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU's economic commissioner, told reporters on Wednesday (14 January).
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.