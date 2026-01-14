Ad
euobserver
Russia has razed large parts of eastern Ukraine (Photo: The Image Bank of the War in Ukraine)

EU seeks first payouts in April from €90bn loan for Kyiv

Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants Ukraine to receive the first instalment in April of a €90bn loan, as Russia continues its assault.

"We are aware of Ukraine's both sizeable and urgent financing needs. That's why we are aiming to start disbursing in April," Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU's economic commissioner, told reporters on Wednesday (14 January).

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Ukraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Strength is better than resilience – my lessons from Lviv
Oreshnik missile was Putin 'warning' against EU action in Ukraine
European peacekeepers 'won't scare' Putin, Ukraine veteran says
EU planning 20th Russia sanctions for fourth anniversary of war
Russia has razed large parts of eastern Ukraine (Photo: The Image Bank of the War in Ukraine)

Tags

Ukraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections