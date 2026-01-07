EU planning 20th Russia sanctions for fourth anniversary of war

The EU is aiming to impose a 20th round of Russia sanctions on the fourth anniversary of the full invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, despite current US-led ceasefire talks.
"That's the plan," said one EU diplomat on Wednesday (7 January), echoing several other EUobserver contacts in Brussels.
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.