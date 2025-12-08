EU Commission reassures Belgian firm Euroclear on Russian assets

The EU Commission has offered to directly address any fears that Belgian firm Euroclear might have about using immobilised Russian assets to fund Ukraine.
"Discussions continue," said a commission spokeswoman in Brussels on Monday (8 December).
"We will be able to address any questions ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
