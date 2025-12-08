Ad
euobserver
EU Commission HQ in Brussels — talks on Russian funds in Euroclear ongoing at multiple levels (Photo: European Commission)

EU Commission reassures Belgian firm Euroclear on Russian assets

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU Commission has offered to directly address any fears that Belgian firm Euroclear might have about using immobilised Russian assets to fund Ukraine.

"Discussions continue," said a commission spokeswoman in Brussels on Monday (8 December).

"We will be able to address any questions ...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Orbán bypassing EU diplomacy with new Moscow trip to see Putin
Ukraine needs frozen Russian money by spring, EU defence chiefs warn Belgium
Using Russia's sovereign assets - will von der Leyen's clever workaround actually work?
Bolshoi-loving banker threatened Euroclear CEO, amid EU talks on Russian assets
Fears that Hungary may buy Russian Lukoil assets in Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria
Belgium's fears 'unheard', as EU moves to tap frozen Russian assets
EU Commission HQ in Brussels — talks on Russian funds in Euroclear ongoing at multiple levels (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections