Ad
euobserver
The goal is to pre‑finance part of the future reparations Russia is expected to pay to Ukraine in reparations under international law — even as reports from US-led peace talks cast doubts on whether Moscow will ever pay (Photo: European Commission)

Belgium's fears 'unheard', as EU moves to tap frozen Russian assets

EU Political
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (3 December) finally unveiled its long-awaited plan to fund Ukraine’s budget and defence needs using profits from frozen Russian assets, aiming to shift the burden from EU taxpayers. But Belgium, home to Euroclea...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU chiefs pressure Belgium on use of Russian frozen assets
Kyiv seeks EU move on Russia's frozen assets, despite Belgian concerns
EU solidarity in action means using Russia’s frozen assets to defend Ukraine
Listen: Belgium objects to the Russian assets loan as the EU prepares to table its plan
Ukraine needs frozen Russian money by spring, EU defence chiefs warn Belgium
Von der Leyen pressures Belgium on Russian money for Ukraine
Using Russia's sovereign assets - will von der Leyen's clever workaround actually work?
EU 'debt claim' could unlock Russian billions for Ukraine, Belgian lawyer says
Protests on streets of Ukraine as Zelensky dismantles corruption bodies
The goal is to pre‑finance part of the future reparations Russia is expected to pay to Ukraine in reparations under international law — even as reports from US-led peace talks cast doubts on whether Moscow will ever pay (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections