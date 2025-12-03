Belgium's fears 'unheard', as EU moves to tap frozen Russian assets

The European Commission on Wednesday (3 December) finally unveiled its long-awaited plan to fund Ukraine’s budget and defence needs using profits from frozen Russian assets, aiming to shift the burden from EU taxpayers. But Belgium, home to Euroclea...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.