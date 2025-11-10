EU 'debt claim' could unlock Russian billions for Ukraine, says Belgian lawyer

There may be a legally sounder way to use Russia's money for Ukraine, amid a stalemate in EU-Belgium talks on a "Reparation Loan".
In an alternative 'debt-claim' model, the EU could loan Kyiv €185bn, which would be guaranteed by the money Russia owed Ukraine for war damages, said Laurent Cloquet, a commercial attorney from Belgian firm Monard Law....
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
