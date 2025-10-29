EU and Belgium locked in 'magical' talks over Putin's immobilised assets

EU and Belgian officials are in talks on "magical" ways to use immobilised Russian central bank assets for Ukraine, as Russia's lawyers foresee mass-scale litigation.
The EU Commission told member states' ambassadors at the EU Council in Brussels on Tuesday (28 October) only that it was holding "technical" talks with Belgium, prior to issuing a new proposal a...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
