Ad
euobserver
Hungary's EU commissioner Olivér Várhelyi is at the centre of unprecedented spying allegations (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Commission confirms probe into 'unthinkable' Hungary spying allegations

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU Commission has lent weight to reports of Hungary's alleged spying within the EU institutions, amid jeers of "traitors" and other hate speech by populist MEPs. 

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

European Investment Fund financed Israeli spyware company Paragon
Euronews, Orbán, Fico — media freedom is in peril across the EU
Von der Leyen's 'democracy shield'? Practice what you preach first
Alleged Hungarian spying on EU institutions triggers internal probe
The Várhelyi affair: When an EU member state spies on Brussels
Holding a Trump-Putin summit in Budapest would be a charade
Hungary's EU commissioner Olivér Várhelyi is at the centre of unprecedented spying allegations (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections