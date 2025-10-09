Ad
Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi told MEPs during his 2019 grilling to become European commissioner that he would be independent of any government (Photo: European Parliament)

Alleged Hungarian spying on EU institutions triggers internal probe

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission will look into dramatic allegations Hungary's intelligence service spied on the EU institutions and its staff.

"We'll be setting up an internal group to look into these allegations," Balazs Ujvari, a European Commission spokesperson told reporters on Thursday (9 October).

