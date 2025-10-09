Alleged Hungarian spying on EU institutions triggers internal probe

The European Commission will look into dramatic allegations Hungary's intelligence service spied on the EU institutions and its staff.
"We'll be setting up an internal group to look into these allegations," Balazs Ujvari, a European Commission spokesperson told reporters on Thursday (9 October).
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
