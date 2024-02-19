Inquiry launches into Polish ex-government's 'Pegasus' spying

Electronic political spying moves centre-stage in Poland on Monday (19 February), as a parliamentary investigation opens an inquiry into the use of Israeli Pegasus spyware, purchased by the country's former nationalist-populist Law & Justice government in 2017.

The 11-strong cross-party parliamentary committee headed by Magdalena Sroka, a former police official from Donald Tusk's ruling coalition Third Way group, has been tasked with examining the legality and purpose of spyware use in ...