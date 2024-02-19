Ad
The Israeli company NSO Group has sold Pegasus smartphone spyware to 14 EU member states, including Poland, Hungary, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium (Photo: EUobserver)

Inquiry launches into Polish ex-government's 'Pegasus' spying

by Krzysztof Bobinski, Warsaw,

Electronic political spying moves centre-stage in Poland on Monday (19 February), as a parliamentary investigation opens an inquiry into the use of Israeli Pegasus spyware, purchased by the country's former nationalist-populist Law & Justice government in 2017.

The 11-strong cross-party parliamentary committee headed by Magdalena Sroka, a former police official from Donald Tusk's ruling coalition Third Way group, has been tasked with examining the legality and purpose of spyware use in ...

Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

