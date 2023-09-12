Ad
Debt levels dropped significantly during Dutch finance minister Sigrid Kaag's term despite higher spending (Photo: Wikimedia)

Dutch top officials call for €17bn spending cuts

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The new Dutch cabinet will need to make deep spending cuts by 2028 in order to bring its budget in line with EU fiscal rules, according to a government advisory body report published on Monday (11 September).

The 'Studiegroep Begrotingsruimte (SBR)' traditionally present a budget proposal before fresh elections, which are due in November this year, with former EU Green Deal chief, ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

