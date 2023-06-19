Ad
Hundreds are feared dead in what may be “the worst tragedy ever” in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the European Commission (Photo: EUobserver)

Europe's tolerance of refugee abuse 'alarming'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Acceptance of refugee abuse in Europe is alarming, a top human rights defender has said after a Greek sinking tragedy.

Dunja Mijatović, the commissioner for human rights at the Strasbourg-based watchdog, the Council of Europe, said she was "struck by the alarming level of tolerance to serious human-rights violations against refugees, asylum seekers and migrants that has developed across Europe".

Such violations were "now so frequent that they hardly register in the public conscio...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

