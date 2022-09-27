Foul play suspicions in Nord Stream leaks

Sweden's maritime authority said on Tuesday (27 September) it had detected two leaks on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, shortly after Danish authorities discovered a leak in Nord Stream 2.

Leaks were found both in Swedish waters, and another was spotted south of the Danish island of Bornholm.

The cause of the leaks is still unclear, but the Danish and Swedish maritime authorities have introduced zones prohibiting ships from sailing into the areas where the leaks are.

In a warnin...