Ad
euobserver
An aerial picture of the gas leak taken from a F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Danish Armed Forces (Photo: Danish Defence)

Foul play suspicions in Nord Stream leaks

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Sweden's maritime authority said on Tuesday (27 September) it had detected two leaks on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, shortly after Danish authorities discovered a leak in Nord Stream 2.

Leaks were found both in Swedish waters, and another was spotted south of the Danish island of Bornholm.

The cause of the leaks is still unclear, but the Danish and Swedish maritime authorities have introduced zones prohibiting ships from sailing into the areas where the leaks are.

In a warnin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Nordstream 2: Alternative pipeline facts
Russia cuts Nord Stream 1 gas to 20% capacity
Nord Stream 2 may be 'dead' after Putin's push into Ukraine
An aerial picture of the gas leak taken from a F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Danish Armed Forces (Photo: Danish Defence)

Tags

Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections