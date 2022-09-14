MEPs agree higher renewables targets, energy-savings

The European Parliament on Wednesday (14 September) agreed higher renewable and energy-saving targets for energy consumption in the EU, paving the way for negotiations with EU countries amid the ongoing energy crisis.
MEPs backed the share of renewable energy to be raised to 45 percent by 2030 — up from the 40 percent in the original EU Commission proposal.
Separately, they also agreed EU member states must collectively re...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
