US secretary of state Antony Blinken with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Wednesday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

US takes aim at EU's Russia pipeline and China trade pact

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Russia and the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) with China are bad for Europe and for transatlantic ties, the US has indicated.

"The pipeline divides Europe, it exposes Ukraine and central Europe to Russian manipulation and coercion," US secretary of state Antony Blinken told press at Nato HQ in Brussels on Wednesday (24 March).

"We will continue to monitor activity to complete and certify the pipeline, and if that activity takes pl...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

