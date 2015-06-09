EU-Latin America: What kind of partnership?

As the EU and US continue to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement (TTIP) - with citizens of both continents taking to the streets against it - the EU is also getting ready to host another group of “trade partners”: the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

On June 10 and 11, the CELAC Heads of State will meet with their European counterparts for the Second EU-CELAC Summit.

The event is to be dedicated to "working for prosperous, cohesive and sustainable societies ...