Gazprom lobbyists get to work in EU capital

Gazprom lobbyists are saying that if EU anti-trust regulators crack down too hard, then Russia might retaliate on Ukraine.

Neither the Russian company nor its lobby firm in Brussels, G-Plus, have officially commented on news that the European Commission will, on Wednesday (22 April), file charges against the gas supplier.

But G-Plus, on Tuesday, began to informally brief journalists in the EU capital.

Its line is that Gazprom is suprised because it had indicated, last wee...