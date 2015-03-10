Bulgaria tries to warm up Russia ties

Bulgaria is trying to warm up relations with Russia, amid iciness over its support for EU sanctions and its cancellation of major Russian energy projects.

Bulgarian deputy prime minister Ivailo Kalfin said he had an informal tete-a-tete with his Russian counterpart, Arkadiy Dvorkovich, on a trip to Moscow at the end of last week.

It comes after a similar visit, last Thursday (5 March), by Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi, who sought Russian president Vladimir Putin’s help to q...