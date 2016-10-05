Ad
euobserver
May (l) and Sturgeon (r) in July. Their agreement on working together seems to be over. (Photo: First minister of Scotland/flickr)

British and Scottish leaders lock horns on Brexit

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

British and Scottish leaders are drifting further apart in their visions of Brexit and of UK immigration policy.

“[British prime minister] Theresa May's vision of Brexit Britain is a deeply ugly one - a country where people are judged not by their ability or their contribution to the common god but by their birthplace or by their passport," Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday (5 October).

She had earlier said in a message posted on Twitter: "We seem to have ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

UK to start 'hard' EU talks in March
British ministers take aim at EU migrants
May: Brexit is 'quiet revolution'
Scotland readies referendum bill as back-up plan
May (l) and Sturgeon (r) in July. Their agreement on working together seems to be over. (Photo: First minister of Scotland/flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections