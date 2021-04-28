EU commission calls Frontex its new 'Return Agency'

The EU's law enforcement agency Frontex will be taking a lead role on sending unwanted and rejected asylum seekers back home.
The plan is part of a larger European Commission strategy on voluntary returns presented on Tuesday (27 April).
"Frontex will become the European Union's returns agency," said European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas.
"There will be no European policy for migration and asylum without a significant returns procedure," added Schinas.<...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.