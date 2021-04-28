EU commission calls Frontex its new 'Return Agency'

The EU's law enforcement agency Frontex will be taking a lead role on sending unwanted and rejected asylum seekers back home.

The plan is part of a larger European Commission strategy on voluntary returns presented on Tuesday (27 April).

"Frontex will become the European Union's returns agency," said European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas.

"There will be no European policy for migration and asylum without a significant returns procedure," added Schinas.

<...