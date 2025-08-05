EU delays US trade levies despite confusion over car tariffs

The European Commission will on Tuesday (5 August) suspend two sets of trade countermeasures targeting €93bn worth of American goods — despite confusion over whether a trade deal struck by commission president Ursula von der Leyen and US president Donald Trump on 27 July applies to EU car exports.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
