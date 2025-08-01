Listen: Slovenia imposes arms embargo on Israel, Portugal signals recognition of Palestine

Slovenia has become the first EU country to impose a full arms embargo on Israel, after recognising the Palestinian state last year. Portugal has announced it may recognise the state of Palestine as well. Prime minister Luís Montenegro said the move would depend on three conditions: the disarmament of Hamas, the release of hostages, and Palestinian recognition of Israel. But is the recognition of Palestinian statehood becoming a new political tool, and what impact, if any, is it having on the ground?

Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” hosted by Evi Kiorri. The podcast is available on all major platforms.

You can find the transcript here:

Slovenia has become the first EU country to impose a full arms embargo on Israel, after recognising the Palestinian state last year, while Portugal has announced it may recognise the state of Palestine as well. But is the recognition of Palestinian statehood becoming a new political tool, and what impact, if any, is it having on the ground?

Portuguese prime minister Luís Montenegro said the move would depend on three conditions: the disarmament of Hamas, the release of hostages, and Palestinian recognition of Israel. Now this position follows similar signals from France, the UK, and Canada, which has set a possible recognition conditional on reforms within the Palestinian Authority.

In the US president Donald Trump has publicly criticised these moves. His spokesperson said recognition would “reward Hamas,” and this week, the US imposed sanctions on officials from the Palestinian Authority and the PLO.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis is deepening day by day. Aid remains critically limited. Humanitarian agencies say food deliveries are still “far from enough.” More than 1,000 people have been shot while trying to access aid. In the past 48 hours alone, at least 91 people were killed while waiting for food.

The UN warns that famine is underway. At least 156 people, including 90 children, have died from starvation, while Oxfam reports that over 800,000 children in Gaza face imminent starvation.

The EU remains divided and indecisive in its response. Sweden and the Netherlands have called for suspending the trade chapter of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Meanwhile, the European Commission proposed halting Israel’s participation in the Horizon research programme, but the move was blocked by Hungary, Austria, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic. The proposal drew sharp criticism from the EU’s former foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, who told the EUobserver that “if this is the only response the European Commission is capable of in the face of what Israel is doing, it’s a joke.” He added that there are “many more significant things that could be done.”

Germany’s foreign minister, Johann Wadephul, is now visiting the region. He met Israeli leaders on Thursday and is expected to visit Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

At the same time, over 800 EU staffers have signed a letter urging Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to adopt stronger measures, including sanctions and a suspension of diplomatic ties.

So what’s next?

Ceasefire negotiations remain stalled. US envoy Steve Witkoff is currently in Israel and plans to visit Gaza to assess food distribution efforts. Washington has called on Hamas to release hostages and for Israel to allow increased aid access. But none of the two is happening.

Portugal could recognize Palestine in the coming months, depending on developments, with Canada and the UK considering recognition by September. Other EU countries may follow, but it remains unclear what conditions they will set or if those conditions will ever be met.

At the same time others, including Germany, maintain the position that recognition should only come after a negotiated two-state solution. Meanwhile, Israeli officials have floated the possibility of annexing the West Bank, a move that would formally end that possibility altogether.

On the ground in Gaza, hospitals lack fuel. Aid convoys are inadequate. And according to the World Health Organization, reversing the hunger crisis could take “months, if not years.”

But that’s all for today on Long Story Short, a podcast by Europod in partnership with the Sphera Network. You can also find us and the whole interview with Josep Borrell on the EUobserver website, go check it out. Thanks for listening. I’m Evi Kiorri, and I’ll be back on Monday at 12:30 with more insights in just five minutes. See you then!