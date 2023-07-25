Five frontline EU states push to extend Ukraine grain ban

Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia on Tuesday (25 July) called on the European Commission to extend their ban on Ukrainian grain imports until the end of 2023, in a bid to safeguard their domestic farmers and agricultural sector.

However, during a meeting of agriculture ministers in Brussels, there were "mixed feelings" about the issue, according to Spain's EU agriculture minister Luis Planas, whose country currently holds the EU rotating presidency.

The ban, which wa...