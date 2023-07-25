Ad
euobserver
As of June, more than 41 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain, oilseeds and other agri-food products have been exported via the EU solidarity lanes (Photo: Jan Fidler)

Five frontline EU states push to extend Ukraine grain ban

Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia on Tuesday (25 July) called on the European Commission to extend their ban on Ukrainian grain imports until the end of 2023, in a bid to safeguard their domestic farmers and agricultural sector.

However, during a meeting of agriculture ministers in Brussels, there were "mixed feelings" about the issue, according to Spain's EU agriculture minister Luis Planas, whose country currently holds the EU rotating presidency.

The ban, which wa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ukraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU plans €100m to farmers to ease Ukraine grain price worries
First Ukraine grain ship leaves Odessa port
'Not possible' to ban Ukraine grain, EU tells Poland, Hungary
EU: Russia's withdrawal from Black Sea grain deal 'unjustified'
As of June, more than 41 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain, oilseeds and other agri-food products have been exported via the EU solidarity lanes (Photo: Jan Fidler)

Tags

Ukraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections