No details on new EU aid to curb migrants from Tunisia

The European Commission on Monday (12 June) said it cannot yet release details behind €105m to prevent migrants from leaving Tunisia.
The €105m figure is part of a €1bn aid agreement, announced in Tunis on Sunday by European Commission president Von der Leyen, along prime ministers of Italy and the Netherlands, Giorgia Meloni and Mark Rutte, hosted by Tunisian president Kais Saied.
A spokesperson said a memorandum of understanding first needs to be agreed.
But similar past p...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.