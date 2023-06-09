Negotiations on asylum reform to start next week, says MEP

The European Parliament is seeking to launch negotiations on key asylum reforms with member states as early as next week.
The demand follows Thursday's (8 June) breakthrough political agreement in Luxembourg among EU interior ministers, paving the way for the co-legislatures to enter talks along with the European Commission in the hope of reaching a formal agreement on the overall reforms early next year.
"I would like to start trialogue Tuesday in Strasbourg and so far, I think n...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
