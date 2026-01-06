EU absent from declaration defending Greenland

The European Commission appears to have been snubbed in a statement from several member states defending Greenland, following renewed threats by Donald Trump to seize the autonomous Danish island.
The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, was not included in the statement, which was posted on Tuesday and instead signed by the leaders of France, Germany, Ital...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
