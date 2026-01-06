Ad
euobserver
Colombia, backed by China and Russia, called the United Nations Security Concil meeting on Monday (Photo: United Nations Photo)

US and EU isolated at UN backlash on Venezuela

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France, Spain, and Denmark mildly rebuked the US on Venezuela at UN crisis talks, but China, most of Latin America, and African states voiced outrage.

The French UN ambassador said the US military action risked "chipping away the very foundations of international order", but also criticised Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro for stealing elections and repres...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Colombia, backed by China and Russia, called the United Nations Security Concil meeting on Monday (Photo: United Nations Photo)

EU & the World

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

