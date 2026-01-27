Remind me: Why do EU politicians announce anything on social media?

On 24 January, Ursula von der Leyen announced the "mother of all trade deals" — a historic EU-India free trade agreement. She posted it on X: "We are closing in on the 🇪🇺🇮🇳 Free Trade Agreement. See you soon in Delhi."

Except she'd already announced it four days earlier at Davos to the actual journalists who actually wrote about it.

