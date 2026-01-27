Ad
Let’s be clear: social media doesn't deliver direct communication. It delivers content for journalists to contextualise, algorithmically filtered by hostile platforms, reaching tiny fractions of intended audiences. Plus a bunch of bile in the comments

Remind me: Why do EU politicians announce anything on social media?

by Alejandro Tauber, Amsterdam,

On 24 January, Ursula von der Leyen announced the "mother of all trade deals" — a historic EU-India free trade agreement. She posted it on X: "We are closing in on the 🇪🇺🇮🇳 Free Trade Agreement. See you soon in Delhi."

Except she'd already announced it four days earlier at Davos to the actual journalists who actually wrote about it.

Alejandro Tauber

Alejandro Tauber

