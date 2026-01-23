EU to clinch 'mother of all trade deals' with India

EU leaders are set to sign trade and defence agreements with India at a three-day summit next week, closing what European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has described as the “mother of all trade deals”, officials said on Friday (23 January).
...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
