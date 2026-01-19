Cars, steel and carbon on the table as EU hopes to seal India deal

EU trade officials are facing a break-neck week focused on car tariffs, steel and carbon emissions concessions as they bid to sign off on the bloc’s latest trade deal at a special summit in India later this month.
Officials from the Cypriot government, which took over the&n...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.