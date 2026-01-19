Ad
euobserver
Greenland: "No intimidation nor threat will influence us", said French president Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Urban Arctic)

Greenland trade war hijacks EU agenda This WEEK

EU & the World
Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US president Donald Trump will meet EU leaders at Davos this week, after starting a trade war over Greenland.

French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Friedrich Merz, and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are also to attend the global economic forum in Switzerland at a moment of

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldAgenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Strength is better than resilience – my lessons from Lviv
EU soft on US threats against Iran, as China warns of 'abyss'
Iran regime might survive protests, EU's Kallas says
Spotlight on EU Parliament, as MEPs decide future of EU trade
Von der Leyen backs Greenland, pledges US cooperation despite threats
Greenland: "No intimidation nor threat will influence us", said French president Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Urban Arctic)

Tags

EU & the WorldAgenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections