Greenland trade war hijacks EU agenda This WEEK

US president Donald Trump will meet EU leaders at Davos this week, after starting a trade war over Greenland.
French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Friedrich Merz, and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are also to attend the global economic forum in Switzerland at a moment of Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.